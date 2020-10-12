UVa students get grading choices of letter or credit

She said a decision regarding grading options for the spring 2021 semester will be announced in early December.

Student Council members said in a letter posted Saturday on social media that they “celebrate” the change.

“While it is not the specific policy we had worked for, we are glad that there is now a system in place that will provide students some of the flexibility they need to navigate this incredibly challenging semester,” members wrote.

Council leaders said the change is welcomed, but that UVa officials should consult with students when deciding how to grade courses in the next semester.

“This win is a reminder that student self-governance done right is fundamentally about the collective bargaining power of students,” student council members wrote. “While we are grateful that the administration listened to students on this issue, it is important to emphasize that the administration must consult students before putting policies in place.”

Under the new grading option, UVa students may change methods for undergraduate classes not yet complete. They may do so between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.