A University of Virginia first-year student has been awarded a social justice leadership scholarship to travel across the Atlantic.

Gregory Perryman was selected as one of 12 Frederick Douglass Global Fellows last week.

The award is co-sponsored by the Council on International Educational Exchange and Ireland’s government, and it honors the 1845 meeting between 27-year-old abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Irish reformer Daniel O’Connell.

A public policy and environmental science major, Perryman developed an award-winning carbon neutrality plan in UVa’s Entrepreneurial Cup, according to a CIEE statement.

As part of the fellowship, he’ll travel with 11 other selected students of color to study social justice leadership in Dublin, Ireland; Cape Town, South Africa; and Washington, D.C.

“The future leaders on this program will return home from their time abroad with an enhanced global perspective on advancing social justice and better prepared to be agents of change in their communities and in our world,” said CIEE President and CEO James Pellow in a statement.