The University of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Health are seeking transgender and gender nonconforming individuals to participate in a health and wellness survey.

The survey aims to collect data which will be used to better understand and serve the health care needs of transgender and gender nonconforming people living in the commonwealth, according to a UVa School of Medicine statement.

Participants will receive a $50 Target or Walmart gift card as compensation for completing the survey, according to the school.

Those who wish to participate can complete an online survey interest form, and a study team member will review applicant eligibility and follow up to set up an interview time.

Prospective participants must be at least 18 years of age, identify as transgender, gender nonconforming or nonbinary and receive health care services in Virginia. They also must not have taken a 2021-2022 version of the survey.

UVa School of Medicine faculty member Dr. Karen Ingersoll is the principal investigator for the study. More information can be found at www.tgncsurvey.com.