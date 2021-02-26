UVa rolls back restrictions for students; Medical Center to allow visitors

After essentially locking down Grounds for 10 days, the University of Virginia will allow students to gather in groups of six or less and will relax other restrictions.

Effective immediately, the decision announced Friday continues to limit indoor dining to groups of two. Other university facilities, such as recreation centers and libraries, will reopen and students can resume normal activity.

Officials encouraged students to stick to a specific pod or bubble and to continue to follow the range of mitigation measures.

“The only thing preventing another spike in cases and a return to more restrictive measures is our commitment, as a community and as individuals, to remain vigilant and faithfully follow the public health measures we have in place,” UVa officials wrote in the announcement.

They added that though the changes are good news, they are not a sign that the university is out of the woods.

The announcement came as the University of Virginia Medical Center said it would ease its current visitation policy and allow visitors back in on a limited basis. Those changes will go into effect on Tuesday.