UVa rolls back restrictions for students; Medical Center to allow visitors

After essentially locking down Grounds for 10 days, the University of Virginia will allow students to gather in groups of six or less and will relax other restrictions.
Effective immediately, the decision announced Friday continues to limit indoor dining to groups of two. Other university facilities, such as recreation centers and libraries, will reopen and students can resume normal activity.
Officials encouraged students to stick to a specific pod or bubble and to continue to follow the range of mitigation measures.
“The only thing preventing another spike in cases and a return to more restrictive measures is our commitment, as a community and as individuals, to remain vigilant and faithfully follow the public health measures we have in place,” UVa officials wrote in the announcement.
They added that though the changes are good news, they are not a sign that the university is out of the woods.
The announcement came as the University of Virginia Medical Center said it would ease its current visitation policy and allow visitors back in on a limited basis. Those changes will go into effect on Tuesday.
Amid the holiday surge of cases, the medical center banned visitors with limited exceptions, including for patients at the end of their life.
During a media briefing, Reid Adams, chief medical officer for UVa, said the medical center looked at a variety of data points such as the testing prevalence, trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations and overall number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
“We try to take all of those things into account with the idea that as conditions improve, we're able to then increase the amount and type of visitations that we can bring into the institution because the risk of exposure goes down,” he said.
As of Wednesday, UVa has 43 COVID-19 patients and the seven-day average of new hospitalization is down to 5 from its high of 9.5 in early January.
After announcing the stricter measures earlier this month, UVa President Jim Ryan and other officials said during a community town hall that the February spike was the result of many students not following the COVID-19 guidelines.
Contact tracing has shown that indoor dining is a higher-risk activity, hence the continued restriction.
“This virus exploits small mistakes,” UVa officials wrote Friday. “Many of the cases that led to the spike started with minor lapses like 2 or 3 people removing their masks to eat together in a dorm room or off-Grounds residence.”
Since the new restrictions went into effect, the number of daily new cases and the positivity rate have declined.
“On the first full day of our new public health measures, we registered 229 new cases, our highest total of the year by far,” UVa officials wrote. “Yesterday we saw just 26 new cases.”
The university will continue to limit volunteer activity “out of a concern for spreading the virus into the community.” However, students who volunteer as Emergency Medical Technicians or firefighters and have been vaccinated can resume their volunteer activities.
All other health and safety guidelines, including restrictions on visitors and travel, remain in effect, according to the announcement.