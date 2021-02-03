UVa researchers say antibody cocktail could provide instant immunity

“Rather than waiting for your body to make the antibodies like with a vaccine, this is a shot of antibodies that immediately fight the spike proteins of the virus,” Petri said. “It’s not long-lasting like the vaccine, but it appears to prevent infections in people who are exposed to the virus.”

In early results from the study, the cocktail successfully stopped 100% of symptomatic COVID-19 infections among people who were exposed to the virus. It also helped those already infected but asymptomatic to limit the amount of virus in their bodies and led to quick recovery, usually within a week.

It does not, however, provide lasting immunity from the virus.

“It’s like turning the clock back by giving you antibodies before your body can make them,” Petri said. “The disadvantage, of course, is that it doesn’t last but it lasts long enough to make a difference in the disease’s outcome. Until we get everyone vaccinated, it gives something.”

The treatment is being tested as a way to help those whose family members contract COVID-19 or who are the primary caregivers for COVID patients. By boosting the person’s immunity, the cocktail could prevent infections of family members and limit the virus’ spread.