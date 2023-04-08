More than three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Virginia Health System is relaxing its masking policy as cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus continue to trend downward.

UVa Health said it will also be reverting its visitor policy to how it was before the pandemic began.

"Following updated guidance from UVA Health’s Infection Prevention and Control team, new policies on masking and visitation will go into effect this month at UVA Medical Center and other facilities in the Charlottesville area as well as UVA Health locations in Culpeper and Northern Virginia," UVa Health said in a statement.

Effective at 7 a.m. on April 18, at UVa Medical Center, University Hospital and Charlottesville-area clinical facilities, masking will be optional in all administrative buildings and locations, including research areas; in ambulatory clinics and outpatient imaging locations; at the orthopedic center on Ivy Road; at outpatient surgery centers; and at the West Complex on Jefferson Park Avenue, except for shared transplant and surgery clinic space and the dialysis center.

Masks will remain required at University Hospital, the emergency department, transplant clinics, cancer clinics, the infusion center and dialysis centers.

As far as visiting, "University Hospital at UVA Medical Center will return to the visitation policy in place before the COVID-19 pandemic," the health system said, adding two important notes:

For inpatients: UVa Health will not restrict, limit or otherwise deny visitation privileges unless the visitation is medically or therapeutically disruptive or infringes upon the patient’s rights or safety, or the rights or safety of others. Only one person may stay overnight and must be 18 years or older; pediatric patients may have two overnight visitors. Visitation may be limited for other reasons, such as infection control concerns or privacy issues.

UVa Health will not restrict, limit or otherwise deny visitation privileges unless the visitation is medically or therapeutically disruptive or infringes upon the patient’s rights or safety, or the rights or safety of others. Only one person may stay overnight and must be 18 years or older; pediatric patients may have two overnight visitors. Visitation may be limited for other reasons, such as infection control concerns or privacy issues. For patients with COVID-19: Two visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. One designated visitor is permitted by the bedside overnight for pediatric patients and for adult patients with disabilities or other special needs who require a family caregiver at the bedside. The number of visits by the designated visitor should be kept to the minimum needed to help care for the patient.

The health system added that there will be some differences in masking policies at the hospital in Charlottesville compared with other UVa Health locations.

Effective Monday, in Culpeper and Northern Virginia, the health system said that masking will be optional at UVa Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVa Health Haymarket Medical Center, UVa Health Prince William Medical Center; ambulatory clinics and outpatient imaging facilities; outpatient surgery centers; and UVa Health Caton Merchant House.

Masking will remain required at cancer clinics, dialysis clinics, infusion centers and neonatal intensive care units outside of the Charlottesville area, the health system said.

Visitation in Culpeper and Northern Virginia will also be handled differently:

UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper and Northern Virginia also will return to the visitation policies in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Culpeper Medical Center : Inpatients may have up to two visitors at a time during the visitation hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parents or an adult responsible for the child should accompany any visitors younger than 12.

: Inpatients may have up to two visitors at a time during the visitation hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parents or an adult responsible for the child should accompany any visitors younger than 12. At Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center: These hospitals generally allow unrestricted visitation 24 hours a day and strongly encourage visitors to consider the 9 a.m.-8 p.m. window to support quiet hours for patients. Some limitations may be placed based on factors that include the patient’s condition and their location within the hospital. Visitors younger than 12 must be supervised by an adult while visiting.

UVa Health added that all of these policies are subject to change based on seasonal circumstances, as well as the prevalence of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the communities served.

Furthermore, "Patients may request their care teams wear masks during treatment and clinic visits where masking is optional. Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses will be required to mask at all times, regardless of location."

For more information visit uvahealth.com.