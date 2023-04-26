The Princeton Review has named the University of Virginia one of the best value public colleges to attend.

The university ranked second nationwide in the category, with the Georgia Institute of Technology taking the top spot.

The Princeton Review, an educational services company, compiled the list by giving colleges “Return-On-Investment” ratings based on collected alumni career and salary data. Information about academic quality, financial aid and college costs — including tuition, housing and other fees — was also taken into account.

It’s an improvement from last year’s list for UVa, where there college was ranked third. The University of California, Berkeley, was ranked first for 2022; this year it’s at third.

Across the commonwealth, the College of William & Mary ranked 13th, while Virginia Tech ranked 22nd.

Meanwhile, UVa also earned acknowledgements in several other categories, including being ranked as the best public school for financial aid. The university also ranked fourth in best career placement among public schools and fourth for best alumni networks for public schools.