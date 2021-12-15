UVa raises tuition for the next two school years

“Our use of tuition has increased, but in 2021-22 we are still providing less per student between state support and tuition dollars than we were [30 years] ago,” Magill said.

UVa raised tuition 1.48% for 2016-17; 2.18% for 2017-18; 2.4% for 2018-19, 0% for 2019-20; 3.6% in 2020-21 and 0% again for 2021-22.

For the current school year, the UVa board originally considered a 3.1% rise in tuition and fees but agreed to freeze the rates after receiving input from students at a public comment meeting.

The approved jumps in tuition, fees and housing for the next two years will also help offset price hikes in utilities, income the university lost during the pandemic, increases in faculty salaries and pay hikes for staff. The state also approved wage raises for some employees at UVa, but did not provide the funding to pay for them, leaving the school to make up those funds.

“Please note that we don’t think that this is a sustainable path, where we rely on tuition for base operating costs,” said J.J. Davis, chief operating officer for UVa. “We recognize that we must continue to examine and find opportunities in the base budget. As you recall we did significant base budget cuts a year ago, and we do not simply rely on the growth of revenue."