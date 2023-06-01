University of Virginia President Jim Ryan has promised to dedicate 20% of student work-study funding to create a program for university students to serve as tutors and mentors in local school districts, according to the school.

The pledge was in response to U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marte, who asked leaders from colleges and universities across the country to commit 15% of work-study resources to support students in local schools on a Zoom call last week.

“I love this idea because it is exactly the kind of work that will be needed to help pre-K-12 students catch up following the pandemic,” Ryan said via the university-run media outlet UVA Today. “It’s also a great way to introduce public service to college students and it will help build stronger ties between universities and the communities in which they are situated.”

UVa is one of 26 “early adopter” colleges and universities that have already committed to answering the call.

A spokeswoman for the university directed The Daily Progress to a UVA Today article about the announcement while adding that UVa could not provide details about which local Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools will participate in the new program because the “initiative to bring more student workers into local K-12 schools is still very new.”

To build the foundation of the new program, the university will be working with local school leaders to identify each school’s needs before collaborating to bring new tutoring and mentorship programs to local schools, Ryan told UVA Today.

Ryan added that UVa has “a long history of working alongside districts,” including its work placing recent university graduates alongside high school counselors on the college and career readiness tracks. The recent graduates provide assistance and resources for aptitude testing prep, essay writing, Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, completion and more for students and their families.

Public colleges and universities that receive funding from the Federal Work-Study Program are already required to use at least 7% of their federal work-study allocation to support students working in community service jobs, according to federal law.

Examples of community service positions include reading tutors for preschool-age or elementary school children and mathematics tutors for students enrolled in elementary school through ninth grade, according to the federal law which regulates the program.

Schools across the country have increased tutoring efforts to help bridge the learning gap created by the pandemic three years ago.

Studies conducted by researchers at Harvard University, the American Institutes for Research, Dartmouth College and the school-testing nonprofit group NWEA say, on average, U.S. students lost more than one-third of a school year’s worth of learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Biden, via the Department of Education, is calling on public institutions of higher learning to increase their support of local school districts that are also a part of the public education system.

Ryan was one of three college leaders asked to speak on the call last week with the deputy secretary, along with State University of New York Chancellor John King Jr. and Arizona State University Dean Carole Basile last Wednesday.