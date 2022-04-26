UVa police extend Kessler ban

The University of Virginia Police Department has issued Jason Kessler a renewed “no trespass” order prohibiting him from entering Grounds until further written notice.

Kessler, a key organizer of both the 2017 Unite the Right rally and a preceding torch march on UVa grounds, attracted much negative attention in April 2018 when he reportedly clashed with students at the UVa School of Law library.

With the four-year expiration of Kessler’s no-trespass order looming, the UVa police officials said earlier this month that they would review his case.

In a statement issued by UVa on Tuesday, it said the new notice, which supersedes the former notice, was issued April 20 for the same reasons.

"Keeping students, faculty, staff and visitors safe is the university’s highest priority," the statement said. "UVa has and will continue to take action to limit disruptions or threats to health and safety on or around our Grounds."