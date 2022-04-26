 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

UVa police extend Kessler ban

  • 0
Jason Kessler

Jason Kessler reacts as he is confronted by police outside of the courtroom before the trial of DeAndre Harris at the Charlottesville District Court in March of 2018.

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE

The University of Virginia Police Department has issued Jason Kessler a renewed “no trespass” order prohibiting him from entering Grounds until further written notice.

Kessler, a key organizer of both the 2017 Unite the Right rally and a preceding torch march on UVa grounds, attracted much negative attention in April 2018 when he reportedly clashed with students at the UVa School of Law library.

With the four-year expiration of Kessler’s no-trespass order looming, the UVa police officials said earlier this month that they would review his case.

In a statement issued by UVa on Tuesday, it said the new notice, which supersedes the former notice, was issued April 20 for the same reasons.

"Keeping students, faculty, staff and visitors safe is the university’s highest priority," the statement said. "UVa has and will continue to take action to limit disruptions or threats to health and safety on or around our Grounds."

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturn’s moon Titan may share yet another similarity with Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert