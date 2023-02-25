The University of Virginia is looking for people interested in participating in a new trial for a drug that may speed recovery from COVID-19.

UVa Health is participating in the nationwide ACTIV-6 study, which is is evaluating repurposed medications for effective and safe treatments for mild and moderate COVID-19.

The ACTIV-6 study has expanded its testing platform to evaluate montelukast, a medication used in the treatment of asthma often sold under the brand name Singulair.

“Vaccines are available, but access is limited in some areas and new, more transmissible variants of the virus are emerging in the U.S. People are still getting sick, and many remain at risk for the disease,” according to the ACTIV-6 website. “Results from ACTIV-6 will help researchers understand how existing medications can improve symptoms and limit hospitalizations for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.”

Those who wish to participate in the trial must be 30 years old, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days and have at least two COVID-19 symptoms for seven days or less.

Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal symptoms and new loss of sense of taste or smell.

Those interested can fill out a screening form online or call (833) 385-1880.