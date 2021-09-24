UVa officials encourage vaccinations as ICU nears capacity

“It's very hard to completely eradicate disease with vaccines,” Bell said. “The primary goal is to decrease the chance that you'll get very sick.”

Bell said areas that have overwhelmed health care systems tend to be in areas in which vaccinations rates are low.

“This is the moment where we need to dig in and talk to those who are on the fence and have not been vaccinated yet,” he said. “This is truly an instance where that conversation can lead to a decision that can protect either that person or those around them, and ultimately translate to better care for us all.”

Doing so will help relieve the strain on healthcare systems throughout Virginia, he added.

In the meantime, Helgerson said the medical center is currently able to meet the community’s needs but that’s a balancing act that requires day to day attention.

“There's a team of folks here that is making sure that we do our best to meet all those needs,” he said. “What we really need is the help of the community and the region to make sure that we work together as a team and that everybody, including the public, engages by getting vaccinated and reducing that demand.”