UVa now scheduling vaccine appointments for people 65 and older

Blue Ridge Health District residents 65 and older who are pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine can now schedule an appointment with the University of Virginia Medical Center.

UVa is vaccinating people at the Seminole Square clinic in the former Big Lots. To schedule an appointment, call (434) 297-4829. To pre-register, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov.

The health district announced the update in a newsletter Monday. UVa will continue to reach out to those who have registered to receive the vaccine until everyone who wants to be vaccinated has appointments.

Those in any category who have pre-registered will receive an email from CDC notifying them when it’s time to schedule an appointment.

The 65 and older category is one of the larger groups in phase 1b that the Blue Ridge Health District wants to finish vaccinating before opening up the vaccine to more people. Meanwhile, other health districts have moved on to 1c, which includes other essential workers such as those in the food service industry. The state is hoping to open up the vaccine to all adults by May 1.