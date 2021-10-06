UVa Medical Center to spend added $30 million for employee pay

“Traditionally, and going into COVID, UVa may have been behind the market for some time,” she said. “It’s been a double-edge sword of starting behind the market, COVID exacerbating that and then the market place changing. We have catching up to do. COVID changed the way the industry works and it’s not just health care, it’s many different industries.”

Employees throughout the medical center will receive a merit increase this year, Horton said. About 40% of employees will receive an additional increase to meet the market for their jobs and specialties.

The pay is already built into next year’s budget, Horton said.

“We have a long range financial plan and we’ve baked that compensation into that long range plan that starts in July,” she said. “But we need to do something for our people right away and the question was what do we do from here until July? It’s important to make sure we’re market competitive.”

Officials will review market information early next year to see what changes need to be made.

“In January, we’ll look again to see where we are in the marketplace as there will be refreshed data,” she said. “We’ll see if we have more money and what we can do to move forward. We’re just going to keep at it.”