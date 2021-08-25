UVa, Martha Jefferson to require employees to get vaccinated

Previously, employees were expected to get the vaccine, Adams said. Under the new policy, employees can request an exemption from the requirement due to medical or religious reasons, according to the release.

The vaccine was previously authorized for emergency use; it did not have full FDA approval. Under that authorization, people had the option to accept or refuse the vaccine, according to the FDA’s website.

Wendy Horton, the chief executive officer for the medical center, said during the briefing that the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine was one of many factors that went into the decision to mandate the vaccine.

“Every week, multiple times a week, we have looked at what’s happening nationwide; we’ve looked at guidance from the CDC and many different organizations to help shape our policy decision,” Horton said. “I think it was one more aspect of a conversation and really weighing the evidence, along with where we are locally. What’s happening locally with our own vaccination rates, the patient population, and how we’re doing across the Commonwealth.”