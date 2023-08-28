University of Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital have been acknowledged for their care and response time to the United States’ fifth-leading cause of death and leading cause of disability.

The Charlottesville-area hospitals were recognized for their stroke care as part of the American Heart Association’s 2023 Get With the Guidelines Awards. Martha Jefferson and UVa won the “Gold Plus Achievement,” the highest honor.

“A stroke can be a life-changing medical event,” Alexander Grunsfeld, medical director for Sentara Neurosciences, said in a statement. “Early intervention is paramount to survive and thrive and Sentara hospitals are prepared around the clock every day.”

The gold honor recognizes at least 24 consecutive months of adherence to American Heart Association criteria, according to the association, a national nonprofit group that funds cardiovascular medical research.

Sentara’s use of “TeleStroke Technology” has been useful in meeting the association’s criteria, according to the health care system’s statement. The technology gives patients remote access to neurologists who work with other team members to “deliver rapid, life-saving care.”

The award “recognizes hospitals committed to delivering the most appropriate treatment for stroke patients and meet certain criteria,” Sentara said, “including the time it takes to give ‘clot buster’ medication to achieve the best outcomes.”

Martha Jefferson was also recognized for its stroke care with a “Stroke Honor Roll Advanced Therapy” and “Stroke Honor Elite” award.