UVa Lawn room doors will have limited space for flyers and posters next year

University of Virginia students living in Lawn residences next year may still post profane four-letter oaths on their dorm room doors, but the size of the print will be a lot smaller.
Students living on the Lawn and Range will need to limit the size of posters, flyers and messages to two pin boards supplied by the school and are forbidden from using the rest of the door to post messages. Anything that does not fit on the pin boards could be removed by UVa housing officials, according to a new university policy
The new policy comes six months after alumni complained about a fully decorated door proclaiming "F*** UVa" and accusing the school and UVa police of racism, generated social media debates, alumni calls to drop donations to the school, student calls of rights violations and led university security ‘ambassadors’ to be placed to protect the sign from being torn down.
Eventually, the university’s president, rector and general counsel defended the profane door, and others that sprang up in support, as protected political speech.
“Last semester, [UVa President Jim Ryan] pledged to review university policy on the display of signs on Lawn room doors and find a better balance between protecting the First Amendment rights of the student residents and preserving the unique and public character of the Lawn for members of our community and visitors from all over the world,” said UVa spokesman Brian Coy.
“The addendum attached for incoming Lawn residents clarifies and refines existing university policy on the size of signs that can be displayed on Lawn room doors,” he said.
The policy change was recently sent to next year’s Lawn residents and posted on the school’s housing webpage.
“This new approach provides clear guidance that allows consistent enforcement in a content-neutral manner and permits students to continue to exercise their freedom of speech in this unique space, while also being mindful of the Lawn and Range’s significance as a World Heritage site,” housing officials said in a message sent to next year’s crop of Lawn and Range residents.
The previous policy allowed items on a 1.5-foot by 2-foot pin board and prohibited “suspending combustible materials of any type within living areas” which include doorways, shutters and brick areas outside the room.
The change was made after the previous policy was poorly pursued by school staff, officials said in the message.
“For the 2021-22 academic year, the Lawn/Range addendum has been revised to allow display of messages or paper materials, like flyers, on two distinct message boards that will be affixed to each door by Housing and Residence Life before you move in,” the message states. “Any materials you wish to display on your door must fit within the four corners of each message board.”
Lawn residents responded to the changes by saying the policy is unclear as to how it will be enforced and called it intentionally vague. They also said the policy could result in surveillance of minority students living on the Lawn.
Last fall, Ryan and UVa General Counsel Timothy J. Heaphy ruled the signs are protected political speech. In a letter, Heaphy included citations of U.S. Supreme Court rulings from the Vietnam War era that created a legal precedent in free speech law involving the same expletive.
The court ruled the word was offensive, but was protected because it was used to make a political statement.
“Observing that one man’s vulgarity is another man’s lyric, the court said that the slogan at issue was not within some narrower category of unprotected speech, such as true threats, pornographic obscenity, or incitement,” Heaphy wrote.
“The court rejected the argument that other people in the courthouse were subjected to this speech involuntarily, reasoning that a courthouse is a public space, and anyone offended could effectively avoid further bombardment of their sensibilities simply by averting their eyes,” he said.
University officials, on the housing webpage, note the Rotunda, Lawn and Range rooms, hotels, gardens, and pavilions on Grounds comprise an “area of historic and architectural significance that serves as the centerpiece of the university.”
The Lawn and its buildings, collectively called the Academical Village, are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is the location for many university events including graduation ceremonies in non-pandemic years, and draws visitors from around the world as well as local families and children.
“It is a place that is a residence, but it is also the heart of the university. Lawn and Range residents should respect the unique nature of this space and use and maintain their rooms and exterior areas with appropriate care and consideration of others,” the webpage states.
Besides the pin boards, Lawn students are allowed to keep outside their room a 4-foot-square stack of firewood; an 18-inch hibachi-style grill; a university-supplied rocking chair and an ash bucket for fireplace ashes.