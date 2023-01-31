UVa Law is No. 1 in quality of life, says Princeton Review

The University of Virginia School of Law is No. 1 in quality of life and No. 2 in career prospects for students, according to the Princeton Review’s annual rankings released on Tuesday.

It’s the ninth consecutive year the law school has taken the top spot in the quality of life category, according to the university.

New York University was the only other law school with better career prospects for students, the Princeton Review said.

UVa Law also ranked fourth in best classroom experience, fourth in best federal clerkships and fifth in “toughest to get into,” according to the Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review is an education services company providing tutoring, test preparation and admission resources for students. It conducts an annual survey of more than 17,000 current students and administrators from 168 law schools within the U.S. Using a combination of those surveys and school-reported data, the schools are then ranked within 14 categories. Only the top 10 of each category are published.