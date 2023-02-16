Risa Goluboff, a dean at the University of Virginia School of Law, has been named to the Equal Justice Works’ board of directors.

Equal Justice Works is a nonprofit group that connects law students, lawyers and legal organizations to promote a commitment to public service and justice, according to its website.

Goluboff is the first woman dean of UVa’s law school, according to an Equal Justice Works statement. Besides being a professor at the law school, she’s also a professor of history at the university and a faculty affiliate at the Carter G. Woodson Institute for African-American and African Studies.

“I am thrilled to join the Equal Justice Works board of directors,” said Goluboff in a statement. “EJW’s mission – to bring lasting change to underserved communities by facilitating public service opportunities for lawyers and law students – dovetails beautifully with our mission at Virginia Law, which has been preparing lawyers and leaders for lives of service to our nation and its people for two hundred years.”