UVa kicks off discussion series with hopes of constructive discourse

If it seems like there’s a lack of informed and intelligent debate in politics these days, the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics is hoping to change that impression with its new Democracy Dialogues series.

Larry Sabato, a nationally known political pundit and the center’s director, will host the first installment in its series Wednesday at 6 p.m.. The virtual, two-hour event will be streamed live from the Rotunda.

Participants can register to attend at alumni.virginia.edu and submit questions in advance or just watch the livestream at virginia.edu/live.

The event is the first of UVa’s Democracy Dialogues series designed to offer “informed, intelligent, and constructive discussion” of issues important to American democracy and democracy worldwide, officials said.

The series will feature experts from the university as well as beyond with the hopes of fostering healthy debate on important issues.

“Join us for a civil discussion with a wide variety of public people,” Sabato said. “We’ll try to make sense of this time of upheaval and transition in our democratic Republic.”