UVa Jefferson Trust awards $1.4 million in grants

The University of Virginia Alumni Association’s trust that provides grant funding to initiatives within the UVa community has announced a new package of 14 grants totaling $1.4 million.

At the top of the list, the Jefferson Trust awarded a $200,000 “Building Community with Architecture and Design at Biscuit Run Park” grant. The money is to be used to establish a partnership between the School of Architecture and Albemarle County Parks and Recreation for students to design, fabricate and construct installations and multifunctional spaces.

The package of grants also included a $30,000 “Printers 4 Kids” grant to create kits from recycled electronic equipment to give to Charlottesville City Schools in an effort to establish UVa’s first plastic recycling center.

The Jefferson Trust was founded by the UVa Alumni Association in 2005 to provide grant funding to initiatives that enhance UVa and the student experience. The trust has awarded nearly $13 million in grants since its foundation, according to a 2021-22 trust report.

This year, “the decision-making process was extremely difficult,” Amy Bonner, director of grants for the Jefferson Trust, said in a statement on Wednesday. “This grant cycle was record-breaking in terms of dollars sought and exceptional ideas. With this cohort, we have taken another great step forward, towards our vision of seeing every great idea at UVA come to fruition.”

Applications for the 2022-23 grants are open to eligible members of the UVa community who are seeking funding for new projects and programs.