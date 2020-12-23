UVa hospital sees more COVID cases but has plenty of room

Horton said the hospital has plenty of room to increase COVID care capacity and have cross-trained staff to work in the unit, if needed. That, she said, allows administrators to respond quickly to solve a sudden surge.

“We’re feeling well prepared. We have adequate personal protective equipment and we check on the status of each unit each day,” Horton said. “We’re working as a team and members are flexing and filling in throughout the system, where they’re needed. We have the ability to flex-in new [COVID treatment] beds, if needed.”

Horton said nearly 1,600 medical staff and caregivers who work near or with COVID patients have received their vaccinations since the shots became available last week. Another 4,300 have signed up for the vaccines.

Both currently available vaccines require two doses to provide protection.

“Our goal is to try and vaccinate all of UVa Health personnel by March, and that would include the second dose,” she said.

Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology, only three staff have reported adverse reactions to the vaccine shot, which occur with 15 minutes to 30 minutes of the shot. Those included bouts of nausea and light headedness, but nothing more serious.