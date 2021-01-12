UVa hospital restricts visitors, effective Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to UVa’s COVID tracker, there were 63 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, the medical center implemented a similar restriction, which was relaxed as conditions improved.

Pediatric patients and those with disabilities can have one adult visitor with them during an inpatient admission, emergency department visit, or outpatient visit or procedure.

All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital, must wear a mask at all times inside the medical center and must remain with the patient at all times, according to the release.

Unit managers can make some exceptions for specific patients if the visitor is not COVID-19 positive and does not have symptoms of COVID-19 or other contagious diseases, according to the release.

Exceptions could be made for patients giving birth or those at the end of their life. Patients or potential visitors should talk with medical center staff to discuss the exceptions.

Those with questions about the visiting policy should call (434) 924-0000.

