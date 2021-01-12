UVa hospital restricts visitors, effective Wednesday

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Virginia Medical Center will ban visitors, with limited exceptions, effective Wednesday.
The change applies to inpatient units, the Emergency Department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas, officials said in a Tuesday news release.
“These changes are being made to help protect the health of our patients and team members as COVID-19 cases have increased in the Charlottesville area and throughout Virginia,” medical center officials said.
At Sentara Martha Jefferson, non-COVID-19 patients and those giving birth may have one visitor with them, under a policy that went into effect Nov. 20. Patients facing imminent death may have two visitors. In the cancer center and emergency department, no visitors are allowed.
The visitor restriction is the UVa Medical Center’s latest move in response to the current surge of cases. Last week, officials said they were diverting patients to other hospitals to free up staff to treat COVID patients.
According to UVa’s COVID tracker, there were 63 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday.
In the early weeks of the pandemic, the medical center implemented a similar restriction, which was relaxed as conditions improved.
Pediatric patients and those with disabilities can have one adult visitor with them during an inpatient admission, emergency department visit, or outpatient visit or procedure.
All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital, must wear a mask at all times inside the medical center and must remain with the patient at all times, according to the release.
Unit managers can make some exceptions for specific patients if the visitor is not COVID-19 positive and does not have symptoms of COVID-19 or other contagious diseases, according to the release.
Exceptions could be made for patients giving birth or those at the end of their life. Patients or potential visitors should talk with medical center staff to discuss the exceptions.
Those with questions about the visiting policy should call (434) 924-0000.
