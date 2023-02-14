The University of Virginia has honored 11 employees with its highest award for service.
The winners of the Leonard W. Sandridge Outstanding Contributor Awards, named after a former UVa executive vice president and chief operating officer, were honored at a reception last month, according to UVA Today, the university’s media publication.
The awards recognize dedication to service at the university, according to the university’s website.
The 11 winners for 2022 are:
- Scott Adams, UVA Finance.
- Melissa Clarke, Business Operations.
- Jane Pace, McIntire School of Commerce.
- Delores Roberts, Office of the Provost.
- Gail Shirley-Warren, Virginia Humanities.
- Leigh Gauriloff, Nurse, Patient Care Services.
- Tabatha Gilbert, Nurse, Outpatient Surgery Center.
- Marissa McKay, Nurse, Epic Core Clinical Apps.
- Monte Parsons, Office Manager, Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division.
- Teresa Radford, Nurse, Population.
- Meghan Dennehy, Women’s Lacrosse Coach, UVA’s College at Wise Health.
People are also reading…
Each winner received $1,000 and an engraved gift, according to UVA Today.