UVa Health System offers four free virus testing sites each week

The University of Virginia Health System is offering four free COVID-19 testing events each week for the foreseeable future.

UVa Health and the Virginia Department of Health have worked together to create a testing schedule that will allow more people from Charlottesville and the surrounding region to access COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays at Church of Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be offered at both sites.

Furthermore, there will be two additional testing sites each week, with locations to be determined based on epidemiological and community need.

No appointment is needed. All tests will be performed by medical professionals.

A $250,000 anonymous donation is helping to support the testing.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.