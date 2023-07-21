University of Virginia Health System has been recognized for its Heart and Vascular Center.

Becker’s Hospital Review, which provides business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems, released a list of “100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs,” placing UVa’s Health Heart and Vascular Center in the top 100.

The facilities are all in alphabetical order and not ranked.

“This award from Becker’s not only highlights the excellent patient care provided by our team but the groundbreaking research that will improve care and outcomes for patients across Virginia and beyond,” K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVa Health, said in a statement.

In order to make the Becker's list, hospitals and health care systems are judged on patient outcomes, heart care and technology, according to Becker's.

UVa Health's Heart and Vascular Center was acknowledged for performing more than 1,300 cardiac surgeries annually and its “expert and comprehensive care” provided to patients with cardiovascular disease.

“The hospital's cardiology and heart surgery services are nationally recognized, and it has maintained the highest possible rating for aortic valve replacement surgery since 2009,” Becker's said.

Becker's also credits UVa for innovative breakthrough research in the cardiology field.

“Furthermore, UVA Health is committed to cutting-edge research and has made significant advancements in areas such as cardiac imaging, genetic studies on coronary artery disease, and identifying contributors to high blood pressure,” Becker's said.

The 132-bed hospital has a wide range of specialties that offer “a multidisciplinary approach to optimize treatment for each patient,” Becker's said. Some specialties include general cardiovascular disease, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, valvular heart disease and more.

UVa Medical Center was also recently recognized by Becker's, on its list of "Great Hospitals in America," as well as U.S. News & World Report, which ranked UVa Health cardiology and heart surgery services as "high-performing."

"As part of our 10-year strategic plan, one of our goals is to make this kind of specialized care more accessible to patients throughout the state, as exemplified by our recently formed strategic alliance with Riverside Health System in Eastern Virginia,” Kent said in UVa's statement.