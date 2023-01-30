UVa Health partnership to expand telehealth services in Southwest Virginia

The University of Virginia is partnering with Southwest Virginia health care groups to expand telehealth access in the area.

Backed by a $5.1 million federal grant, the Virginia Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia will consist of UVa’s Center for Telehealth, the Health Appalachia Institute at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority, the Health Wagon, Tri-Area Health and Ballad Health.

The consortium plans to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 and other health conditions worsened by the pandemic, according to a statement. The consortium also aims to create a “Blueprint for Health and Health Related Prosperity” for providing care in rural areas. In addition, it plans to expand other existing programs such as interactive home blood pressure monitoring and virtual appointments for urgent care, post-COVID treatment and mental health care.

Its coverage area is planned to include city of Norton and the counties of Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise.

“Funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will also enable us to begin to implement the blueprint, to expand access to care through telehealth tools and provide training for a broad range of healthcare professionals,” Karen S. Rheuban, the director of UVa’s Center for Telehealth, said in a statement.

Telehealth allows patients to receive care without an in-person visit to a doctor.