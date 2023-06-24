The University of Virginia was one of 34 colleges in the nation to be awarded with a five-star rating from Money Magazine.

Personal finance publication Money Magazine rated more than 700 four-year colleges on a 26-factor scale with three categories, according to UVa. The categories include affordability, quality and outcomes.

“We are pleased to receive continued high marks from Money Magazine and other sources for the quality, affordability, and outcomes we offer UVA students and their families,” Bethanie Glover, a UVa spokeswoman, said.

The methodology of the ranking system has changed, according to UVa. Methods in the past have included ranking institutions from highest to lowest performing. The magazine now rates on a five star scale.

“Students seem to thrive: UVA has the highest graduation rate of any public university in the country, at 94%,” Money Magazine said.

Money Magazine also mentioned the university’s economic diversity.

“The school’s roughly 17,000-person student body is not particularly diverse economically, with about 14% of undergrads coming from low-income families,” the magazine said.

The rating is a reflection of the university commitment, according to Glover.

“This rating reflects our ongoing commitment to make a world-class education as affordable and accessible as possible and to offer our students the greatest value we can for the investment they make during their time at UVA,” Glover said.