UVa employees must get vaccinated by Dec. 8, officials announce

More than 95% of UVa employees are currently vaccinated, according to school officials. Those who are not vaccinated must apply for a medical or religious exemption to the mandate before Oct. 28.

“If you do not intend to apply for such an exemption and are not yet vaccinated, we encourage you to make your appointment for a vaccine as soon as possible in order to ensure that you meet the deadline,” Davis and Magill wrote.

Employees who opt to receive the Moderna vaccine should get the first shot by Oct. 27 and the second by Nov. 24, according to UVa officials. That would make them fully vaccinated by the Dec. 8 deadline.

Employees who receive the Pfizer vaccine should get their first shots by Nov. 3 and their second by Nov. 24.

Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine need to get their shots on or before Nov. 24.

According to the National Law Review’s analysis of decisions made by several federal agencies that must interpret the presidential order into rules, colleges and universities that receive any federal funds must comply.