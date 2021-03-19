UVa doctors: Persisting pandemic hinders ability to swiftly ease restrictions

With new strains of the COVID-19 virus circulating and only about 15% of Virginians fully vaccinated against the original strain, University of Virginia medical experts say society should not rush a return to old routines.

Doctors with the UVa Medical Center and School of Medicine said during a weekly news conference Friday that schools need to reopen to provide more education opportunities for students but that society at large should remain cautious.

Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at the UVa Medical Center, said about 25% to 30% of Virginians have had at least one shot in the arm of vaccine. About 15% of the population has received a full dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated as much as 80% of the population needs to either be vaccinated or develop antibodies from exposure to the virus before the population has herd immunity from COVID-19.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time to get up to where we need to be for herd immunity, and we need to be cautious about opening things up,” Sifri said. “We’re still in a pandemic. We need to continue to take steps we need to mitigate the spread of COVID.”