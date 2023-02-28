University of Virginia police have arrested a dining hall worker for reportedly threatening a coworker with a firearm on school property.

UVa police charged Isaiah Anderson, 19, of Charlottesville on Monday on an outstanding warrant for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm earlier in the month at the school’s Runk Dining Hall.

A dining services employee called the UVa Police Department on Feb. 17 and told officers that a coworker had raised his shirt and revealed a handgun in his waistband after the two got into an argument.

Anderson’s coworker told police he never removed the firearm from his waistband. Anderson reportedly left the dining hall in an unknown direction after the argument.

UVa police created a community alert announcing the arrest on Monday shortly before 7 p.m. By Tuesday at 11 a.m., Anderson had been released by Albemarle General District Court under the expectation that he return for a hearing that will determine his legal representation in the case.

Anderson is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on March 10.

The city of Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County have been rocked by a recent rise in shootings.

Gun violence has taken the lives of 12 people and injured 21 others in Charlottesville and Albemarle, according to a Daily Progress tally. There have now been four shooting deaths in Charlottesville city limits this year, more than double the number this time last year.

UVa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress regarding Anderson's employment.