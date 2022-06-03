UVA: CPD investigating a reported stabbing near Corner

Charlottesville police officers are investigating an aggravated assault that reportedly occurred Thursday night near the UVa Corner.
The University of Virginia Police said in a community alert that the reported stabbing occurred on the 1600 block of University Avenue. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the alert.
“Initial reports indicate that the victim and a group of others were gathered together at this location when the incident occurred,” according to the alert.
The assault reportedly occurred at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the alert.