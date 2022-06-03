 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVA: CPD investigating a reported stabbing near Corner

Charlottesville Police Department

Charlottesville police officers are investigating an aggravated assault that reportedly occurred Thursday night near the UVa Corner.

The University of Virginia Police said in a community alert that the reported stabbing occurred on the 1600 block of University Avenue. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the alert.

“Initial reports indicate that the victim and a group of others were gathered together at this location when the incident occurred,” according to the alert.

The assault reportedly occurred at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the alert.

