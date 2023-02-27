The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is looking for submissions for an experiential learning conference scheduled for this spring.

The April 22 conference titled “Appalachian Leaders and Learners: Conference on Experiential Learning” aims to highlight the positive impacts of experiential learning – such as community engagement, undergraduate research and study abroad programs – and discuss how to evaluate the success of that work. The conference is sponsored by the Experiential Learning Hub, UVA Wise Connects and the Center for Educational Excellence and Innovation.

Organizers are accepting proposal submissions for workshops, panels discussions, presentations and posters until March 31. Proposal forms can be completed on the College of Wise’s website.

Members of the public can register to attend the conference until April 14.