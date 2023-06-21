University of Virginia Children’s Hospital has been named the top children's hospital in Virginia for the third time in a row.

That ranking comes courtesy of U.S. News and World Report's 2023-2024 guide to “Best Children's Hospital.” The guide lists nine out of 10 UVa Children's specialties in the top 50 of all children's hospitals nationally, according to UVa.

“These awards from U.S. News highlight the high-quality, specialized care that our team at UVa Health Children’s provides to patients from across Virginia and beyond,” K. Craig Kent, UVa Health CEO and UVa’s executive vice president for health affairs, said in a statement.

Clinical data from almost 200 medical centers is gathered to determine pediatric rankings, according to the U.S. News and World Report. The data looks at surveys such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. Another survey that informs to the hospital's ranking asked more than 15,000 pediatric specialists “where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.”

UVa Children’s offers care, primary and specialty, in more than 30 specialties, according to UVa.

The nine ranked specialties include neonatology, pediatric gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, pediatric nephrology, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric pulmonology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, and pediatric urology.

“The care our team provides every day is both truly innovative and inspiring, and this recognition is well-deserved,” James Nataro, chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at UVa, said in a statement.

To explore ways to expand, UVa Children’s has partnered with nearby Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. In the works is a clinic at UVa focused on neurodevelopmental and behavioral care for children.

“I am so proud to be a part of the team at UVa Health Children’s that provides incredible care across a wide range of specialties,” Nataro said.