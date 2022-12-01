UVa celebrates 21st Lawn lighting, honors fallen students

Students gathered for the University of Virginia's annual Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
1 of 21
LightingoftheLawn_MK01.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The University Dance Club performs before the UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK02.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK03.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK04.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students throw light up inflatables during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK05.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK06.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK07.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The X-Tasee Dance Crew performs during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK08.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Singers perform during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK09.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students and townspeople gather for the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK10.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK11.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS People celebrate at the UVa rotunda is illiuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK12.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK13.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students throw light up inflatables during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK14.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students throw light up inflatables during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK15.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students embrace during the Lighting of the Lawn at UVa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK16.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students take a photo during the Lighting of the Lawn at UVa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK17.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS An attendee gestures during the Lighting of the Lawn at UVa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK18.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS A young attendee looks up at the illuminated rotunda during the Lighting of the Lawn at UVa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK19.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong speaks with University President Jim Ryan during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK20.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Attendees pose for a photo during the Lighting of the Lawn at UVa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
LightingoftheLawn_MK21.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The UVa Rotunda is illuminated during the Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
The University of Virginia community officially brought in the holiday season with its 21st annual Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday evening. Hosted by fourth year students and co-chairs of the event committee, a lineup of dance and song performances gave the cold crowd and eventful pre-show to the official light show.
The joyful celebration was coupled with tributes to Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis, Jr. The university's Remix acapella group performed "Every Breath You Take" by Diddy while the University Dance Club performed with "UVA Strong" written on their backs. The numbers 1, 15 and 41 shone bright throughout the evening - even before the Rotunda was fully lit.
Head football coach Tony Elliott, Assistant Vice President for Research on the Experience Julie Caruccio and Associate Dean of Admissions Jeannine "Dean J" Lalonde presented an original poem during the last performance before the heavily anticipated light show began.