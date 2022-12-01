UVa celebrates 21st Lawn lighting, honors fallen students

The University of Virginia community officially brought in the holiday season with its 21st annual Lighting of the Lawn on Thursday evening. Hosted by fourth year students and co-chairs of the event committee, a lineup of dance and song performances gave the cold crowd and eventful pre-show to the official light show.

The joyful celebration was coupled with tributes to Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis, Jr. The university's Remix acapella group performed "Every Breath You Take" by Diddy while the University Dance Club performed with "UVA Strong" written on their backs. The numbers 1, 15 and 41 shone bright throughout the evening - even before the Rotunda was fully lit.

Head football coach Tony Elliott, Assistant Vice President for Research on the Experience Julie Caruccio and Associate Dean of Admissions Jeannine "Dean J" Lalonde presented an original poem during the last performance before the heavily anticipated light show began.

The theme of this year's Lighting of the Lawn show was "LOTL: Full Power."

"Through the full power to love, to remember and to grow our community will prevail, blossoming through the snow," Lalonde read.