UVa Cancer Center to expand screening access across commonwealth

The University of Virginia's Cancer Center has established new partnerships to expand cancer screening access across the commonwealth.

The partnerships are with three regional community health centers — Central Virginia Health Services, Tri-Area Community Health and Blue Ridge Medical Center — and are supported through $500,000 grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve equity in cancer screenings, UVa said in a statement.

The three health centers serve all patients, regardless of insurance or ability to pay, the university said.

“It was a major success helping hundreds of patients in our communities,” Dr. Randall Bashore, clinical director for Central Virginia Health Services, said in the statement. “I’m excited that we now have the opportunity to expand on that experience working with UVa and Tri-Area Community Health to address both colon and breast cancer screening.”