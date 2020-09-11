UVa board votes to support changes in culture and grounds to seek racial equity

“The Board of Visitors supports wholeheartedly the stated objectives of creating a more welcoming climate, investing in relevant education and scholarship, committing to healing and repairing a painful history, and ensuring equal access and success,” a resolution supporting task force recommendations states.

Adding context to Jefferson’s statue regarding his ownership of slaves is part of the effort and crucial to reframing “the historic landscape to tell a broader story about all of those who contributed to building” the school, the resolution states.

“Throughout his lifetime Mr. Jefferson owned slaves and slave labor was employed by the university’s founders to construct and maintain the university’s Academical Village, in direct contradiction of the American ideals of liberty and equality that Jefferson had expressed so eloquently in the Declaration of Independence and the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom,” the resolution states.

Clark’s statue has been the recent focus of protests, vandalism and calls for its removal. It was funded by Paul Goodloe McIntire who also funded the statues of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville.

The statues were erected in the 1920s as Virginia began passing racial purity and segregation laws.