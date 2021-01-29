UVa and BRHD partner to open a second vaccine clinic

Wendy Horton, the CEO of the medical center, in a media briefing Friday, said with the Seminole Square location, UVa will be able ramp up vaccinations over time.

“It's a larger space and so we'll have the capability of providing more vaccinations,” she said. “As long as we have the supply, that will be an efficient vaccination location and can really help bolster the vaccination efforts throughout our community.”

Horton said the location was picked with help from community members.

“It's really hard to get into UVa and the parking is difficult and so we wanted to make sure that we had a location that was accessible and that many people can get to and so you feel like this is an opportunity for the community,” she said.

Great Eastern Management Co. provided the Seminole Square space. As with the Kmart location, Red Light Management and the Bama Works Fund provided funding and logistics support, according to a news release.

The Quantitative Foundation and the private family foundation of Merrill and Jaffray Woodriff, along with other donations, also helped to make the site possible.

JAUNT, Inc. and CAT will provide free transportation to and from vaccination appointments, according to the release.