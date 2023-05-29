Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 2020 University of Virginia graduate has accused one of her former professors of grooming, sexually assaulting and initiating an inappropriate romantic relationship during her tenure at the university, which began in 2018.

She has filed a lawsuit against UVa and the leaders of the school’s Title IX office.

The alumna and her attorney, Elizabeth Abdnour, filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Virginia on April 29. The suit does not name the former student or the accused professor but rather refers to them as “Jane Doe” and “John Roe.”

“This is something that took over, essentially, the last year of her college career,” Abdnour told The Daily Progress. “It completely derailed her from being able to pursue her postgraduate plans, which were to go to law school.”

Doe claims that the relationship — which violated the UVa policy that “strictly prohibits” sexual or romantic relationships between professors and undergraduate students — resulted in economic loss, loss of earnings and earnings capacity; mental and emotional distress; humiliation and embarrassment; damage to her reputation; and a lengthy Title IX investigation that did not end until after her graduation.

“We are in receipt of this complaint and are preparing a response, which will make clear that University officials responded to these disturbing allegations in a matter consistent with federal and state law, as well as our own policies,” UVa spokesman Brian Coy said in a statement to The Daily Progress. “As soon as University officials were notified of this complaint, they engaged with the complainant directly to determine the facts surrounding her case and how she wanted to proceed. That engagement led to the initiation of a Title IX investigation into these allegations and the conduct of the respondent.”

The suit alleges that Roe pursued a sexual relationship with Doe, who was one of the students in his class at the time, during a two-week trip to Austria and Hungary in January 2019, part of the school’s January Term, or J-Term program. Doe claims that Roe asked her to arrive two days ahead of the other students after convincing her to join his class.

Doe arrived in Austria on Dec. 25, 2018, and alleges the sexual abuse began on Dec. 28, before the other students arrived.

Over the course of the trip, Roe came to Doe’s hotel room and made sexual advances in front of her roommate and sexually assaulted her “several times,” according to the lawsuit. Doe claims that she felt “humiliated” when her classmate witnessed Roe’s advances and “confused” when another classmate made speculations about her relationship with Roe.

According to the lawsuit, Asher D. Biemann, a religious studies professor at UVa who also took the trip to Austria, witnessed Roe’s advances but did not acknowledge them.

In a later Title IX investigation, Biemann said that Doe “did not seem like her usual self” and “acted more reserved and was not as engaged in class as she was prior to the trip.”

The sexual relationship continued after the trip, according to the lawsuit. In February 2019, Doe began making visits to Roe’s residence. When Doe earned an internship in Washington that summer, Roe made the trip and rented a hotel room to spend time with her, Doe claims.

The student and teacher exchanged “I love yous” during one of his visits to her that summer, according to the lawsuit. Soon after, from a study abroad program at the University of Oxford in England, Roe told Doe that “he did not miss her and that there was no future for their relationship.”

“This caused [Doe] to sink back into severe depression and anxiety, as she realized that not only did Roe not love her, but that she had to face the fact that he had sexually assaulted her numerous times by this point,” the lawsuit says.

Doe claims that her mental health deteriorated to the point where her “classmates began asking if she was okay.”

In October 2019, Roe rekindled a relationship with Doe, but she ended the relationship when she discovered Roe was using dating websites in February 2020.

Overwhelmed by “nearly two years of trauma,” Doe said she admitted herself to the UVa emergency room for emotional stress and suicidal feelings. According to the suit, Doe was held overnight in the hospital on a “psychiatric hold because medical staff determined that she had both suicidal ideation and suicidal intent.”

She emailed Biemann to tell him that she would not be in his class on Monday and declined his request to visit her in the hospital.

According to the lawsuit, Doe met with Biemann on or around Feb. 17, 2020, to disclose that she had been in a relationship with Roe since the J-Term. She did not tell Biemann that Roe had done anything that was not consensual “because she was afraid that he would report it to the University, and she thought she would get in trouble for being in a relationship with a professor.”

Biemann wrote a memo with the information Doe shared with him and presented it to Jeffrey Grossman, chair of the Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures at UVa, even though university policy requires employees who witness or receive a report of prohibited conduct under the Sexual Misconduct Policy to report all information — including the names of the reporting party, the parties, any witnesses and any other relevant information, including the date, time, and location of the alleged incident — to the university's Title IX coordinator.

Grossman and Biemann agreed not to report the matter to the Title IX office, but instead to report it to Dudley Doane, the director of the International Studies Office at UVa. Doane and Biemann then reported the memo to former Dean of Students Laurie Casteen.

According to the lawsuit, Biemann, Grossman, Doane and Casteen did not report the allegations to the Title IX office. Instead, Casteen contacted Doe on or around Feb. 24, 2020, and asked to meet with her.

“It is important to note that the administration of this particular investigation was complicated by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which required University officials to develop new ways to execute investigative processes that had been conducted primarily in person before UVA went fully virtual in March of 2020,” Coy said. “With that being said, the University reacted to these troubling allegations in a timely and aggressive manner to avoid any future harm and hold the respondent accountable for any harm they may have already inflicted.”

After the meeting, Casteen told Doe that there was nothing she could do to help her because “the relationship was reported as consensual,” according to the lawsuit.

“First, [Doe] does not dispute that she initially told both Biemann and Dean Casteen that the parties’ sexual activity during J-term was consensual,” Title IX investigators wrote in the final report. “While the Investigators find these facts relevant, they do not find these facts to be dispositive as to the issue of Affirmative Consent,” the Title IX resolution reads. “Notably, Biemann stated that while [Doe] told him she ‘think[s]’ the sexual activity between the parties during J-term was consensual, [Doe] appeared to be uncertain about this fact.”

On March 11, 2020, Doe emailed Casteen saying she wanted Roe to “be held accountable for his abuse.” Doe received a notification that UVa was commencing a formal Title IX investigation on or around March 31 of that year, according to the lawsuit.

During the course of the investigation Emily Babb, the assistant vice president for Title IX compliance, issued a “mutual no-contact directive” prohibiting her and Roe from communicating with each other, effective June 25, 2020.

“Because of the mutual no-contact directive, [Doe] began avoiding certain areas on campus and disengaging from her classes to avoid Roe, as she was afraid of getting in trouble for violating the directive,” according to the lawsuit.

On July 7, 2021, nearly 500 days after Doe’s email to Casteen, a review panel in the Title IX investigation found that “Roe had repeatedly harassed and assaulted [Doe].”

The review panel recommended that Roe be terminated from his position at UVa. On July 9, 2021, Roe resigned from his position at UVa, a position he had continued to hold for more than a year throughout the Title IX investigation with no suspension or administrative leave, and with “full, unfettered access to students,” according to the lawsuit.

Nearly three months later, then-Provost M. Elizabeth Magill issued final remedial measures in a letter prohibiting Roe from being hired for any future position at the university and denying him emeritus status, an honorary title for professors who wish to stay active in scholarship and academia following retirement.

“I think that the fact that this took so long and that the investigation was so drawn out and that, at the end of it, he ended up being able to just quit and go on his merry way is absolutely unacceptable,” Abdnour told The Daily Progress. “There are a lot of cases that I don’t file when people contact me for help, so I definitely think it’s a strong case.”

“As that investigation was nearing its conclusion, and University officials were weighing disciplinary measures, the respondent resigned,” Coy told The Daily Progress. “The respondent was subsequently barred from applying for emeritus status and barred from further employment with the University.”

Doe claims that the university violated Title IX after conducting a 493-day investigation that ended after her graduation date in addition to denying her rights to equal protection, free speech and substantive and procedural due process.

The department had previously identified, but not required, a 60-day time frame, prior to appeal, for resolving sexual harassment complaints. Although that guidance is no longer in place, nothing in the 2020 amendments prohibits a school from adopting the 60-day time frame.

Abdnour and her client believe that “Roe had likely been drawing out the investigation to allow himself to continue as long as possible before ultimately resigning without any accountability, and that UVA Title IX staff had allowed this to happen,” according to the lawsuit.

Abdnour told The Daily Progress that she and her client chose to file the lawsuit now because “her statute of limitations was about to run out.” The statute of limitations for lawsuits against Title IX departments in Virginia is two years.

Doe and Abdnour claim the university denied her the right to equal protection via “discrimination on the basis of sex” when Babb and former deputy Title IX coordinator Akia Haynes neglected to provide a timely investigation or response to her report, supportive measures to ensure Doe’s safety and failing to train and supervise the staff that handles Title IX complaints.

They also claim the university denied Doe’s right to free speech when Babb issued a mutual no-contact directive, effectively creating a “prior restraint” on her speech.

In addition, UVa violated Title IX with “repeated acts of deliberate indifference to … multiple reports of sex discrimination perpetrated by her professor as outlined previously in this complaint, failing to timely investigate and respond to the ongoing harassment,” the lawsuit claims.

In spite of an unpaid internship in 2020, Doe has struggled to find employment since graduating from UVa three years ago.

“We’re asking for accountability from the institution at this point,” Abdnour said.