UTR rally organizers return to Charlottesville, but this time as defendants

More than four years after two white supremacist rallies shook the Charlottesville community, key organizers and defendants will return but in a very different light: as defendants in a major lawsuit.

The Charlottesville case, as it has become known to some outside of the area, is an expansive lawsuit targeting key organizers and participants of both the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and preceding torch march on the University of Virginia grounds.

Images of the torch rally and the subsequent violence at the UTR rally spread across the globe and culminated in a vehicular attack by James Alex Fields Jr. and the murder of anti-racist protester Heather Heyer.

Ostensibly, the rallies were prompted by a 2017 vote by the Charlottesville City Council to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The Aug. 12 rally sought to use the statue as a rallying point, and the scene quickly became the focal point of violence, leading to the dispersal of participants and counter-protesters and scattered violence.

Nearly four years later, the city was finally able to remove the Lee statue on July 10 of this year, leaving behind only a scar in the earth where it once stood. The scars, both physical and emotional, have also lingered among the survivors of the rally and the community.