The U.S. Postal Service plans to hold a job fair to hire for current openings and offer insight into full-time and part-time positions.

USPS personnel will provide information and answer questions about open positions at the fair, according to USPS.

The job fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in Virginia Career Works’ Charlottesville Center at 944 Glenwood Station Lane in Charlottesville.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.