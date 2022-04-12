Updates: Pence to speak at UVa tonight

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.: Before the event began, a handful of people showed their opposition to Pence’s appearance by holding signs that declared “No Freedom til we’re equal” and “free to be LGBTQ.”

Andrew Chin, a fourth-year at UVa, was observing the scene outside the event. He was planning to attend the lecture, but said the fact Pence was speaking shows UVa is not invested in its students.

“Considering the diverse populations we have here, I think that it's a slap in the face to us, honestly,” he said. “Because you're looking at this guy who has openly supported people who have made racist comments and homophobic statements.”

Chin added that UVa has a lot of LGBTQ students.

“It’s really harmful to students to bring this kind of figure to grounds and the school is basically showing their support for it,” Chin said.

Although UVa administrators have called for an open debate of ideas, Chin said Pence’s lecture didn’t seem like it was meant to be a discussion.

“What he represents does not represent what the students stand on,” he said. “I think it really says a lot about the school and who they're choosing to bring here or who they're approving to come here.”

Inside, students, current and former elected officials, UVa faculty and community members filled Old Cabell Hall, a venue traditionally reserved for musical performances. Organizers said capacity in the hall was 833 people.

Matt Walker and Charlie Watts, students at Liberty University, were among the first in line.

“He’s the former Vice President,” Watts said. “We couldn’t miss the chance to hear him speak.”

Walker said he was looking forward to hearing Pence’s perspective and to learn from him.

The Jefferson Council, an alumni group created to preserve Thomas Jefferson’s legacy at UVa, also is sponsoring the lecture.

________________________

UPDATE: 6 p.m.: The first group of students standing in line to hear former Vice President Mike Pence speak made the drive from Liberty University in Lynchburg.

They said they couldn’t pass up the chance to hear the former VP speak.

Others, however, say Pence's appearance shows UVa is supporting the wrong people.

The University of Virginia chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America and other organizations organized a separate teach-in in response to the Pence event.

“Recent events on Grounds have shown us, once again, the university is interested in serving and protecting those who have a proven track record of bringing harm to marginalized communities and their allies,” organizers wrote about the event.

_____________________

UPDATE: 5 p.m.: More than an hour before doors open at Old Cabell Hall on the University of Virginia Grounds for a speech from former Vice President Mike Pence, people are already waiting in the standby line.

One woman waiting said she wants to attend in order to hear someone tell the truth while others in line say they want to hear what Pence has to say. Others are passing time with small talk, including wondering where Pence may be staying on how things will turn out.

Along with those waiting to enter and hoping to attend are University Police officers and security provided by RMC Events.

The speech will be livestreamed on CSPAN television for those who are curious but did not get tickets.

_________________________

A full house inside Old Cabell Hall will hear former Vice President Mike Pence share his thoughts on “How to Save America from the Woke Left.”

Pence was invited to the University of Virginia by the local chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom. Pence has spoken at several universities recently as part of a lecture series through the national Young America’s Foundation.

The invitation has sparked calls for Pence not be allowed to speak and discussions about who gets to speak on Grounds and the limits of free speech.

UVa administrators have said Pence should be able to speak, and that the debates surrounding his visit show that free speech is “alive and well” on Grounds, according to columns in the Cavalier Daily.

The student newspaper’s editorial board called for Pence’s speaking invitation to be rescinded. That editorial led to dueling letters to the editor from a group of faculty concerned about the stance as well as another group who supported the call.

“The tiki-torching white supremacists who invaded the Lawn were fans of the Trump-Pence administration. Are their chants covered or are they not?” the faculty wrote in a letter published Monday.

Nick Cabrera, a UVa student who is part of Young Americans for Freedom, said last week that the group wanted to bring a different perspective to UVa.

“We encourage everyone to come out and ask questions, even if they might disagree with Pence or some of the things that Pence stands for,” Cabrera said. “We really want this lecture to serve as a discussion and really a stepping point for the university in increasing intellectual diversity and open and free meaningful dialogue.”

Pence’s lecture is taking place one day before Thomas Jefferson’s birthday, which is celebrated annually at UVa as Founder’s Day.

