UPDATED: Winter weather's wallop pops power off across region

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

If you can read this, you’re power is either on or your battery is getting low.

Virginia Dominion Energy is reporting as many as 20,000 customers without power in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and surrounding areas, with at least 2,000 without electricity in the Charlottesville urban area.

Power outages are scattered all across the region, into the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley and on toward Richmond, according to the utility.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the Charlottesville Area Transit suspended its trolley service due to a downed powerline and by 8 a.m. shut down service until later.

Roads around the region are taking a beating, according to Virginia State Police social media accounts.

“It may look pretty outside, but it's certainly not so on Virginia's highways right now,” state police posted on Twitter. “[State police] is on scene as of 9:45 a.m. of 100-plus traffic crashes. Please be patient and stay off the roads for your safety and to make it easier for the Virginia Department of Transportation to get its job done.”