UPDATED: Thousands still without power as utility companies begin cleanup

UPDATED: 12:15 p.m.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative officials say mutual-aid electric workers from Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Georgia, Florida and other states are arriving to help the utility restore power in Greene, Madison, Orange and Louisa counties.
But officials say there may more days of dark and cold for customers before all have their power back online.
“Crews and contractors continue to assess damage, make repairs and restore service after [an historic winter storm] toppled trees, downed power lines and damaged electric equipment,” said Casey Hollins, the utility’s managing director for communications and public relations. “This multi-day restoration effort will be especially difficult due to the expected below-freezing temperatures over the coming nights, and [the utility company] urges member-owners to seek shelter or make alternative arrangements.”
Hollins said repair crews will be investigation outages along west U.S. 33 in Louisa County; Baker’s Store and Route 601 in Orange County; and Holly Hill and Tom’s Road in Greene County.
“We recognize this outage is having a significant impact on so many of our members,” Hollins said. “Our crews, contractors and other employees are thinking of our member-owners as we all work together to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties.
UPDATED: 11:30 a.m.
With power out and temperatures down, Fluvanna County officials are opening an emergency warming station for the cold and powerless at the Fluvanna County High School.
The site is expected to be up, running and warming by 12:30 p.m. and will remain open as long as power is out and temperatures are low.
Face masks will be required while in the warming station due to COVID-19 concerns. Access to the center at the high school is via the side doors near the staff parking lot.
No transportation is available to the site, but those needing warming are welcome to bring their vehicles, officials said.
“Station guests are encouraged to bring their own cell phone chargers, snacks, medication, and bedding material, if they anticipate staying overnight,” said Debbie Smith, County Emergency Management Coordinator.
For more information, call (434) 591-1995.
Nearly all of Louisa County was without power Tuesday morning along with half of Albemarle and Fluvanna counties, a slight improvement from Monday when a winter storm dropped several inches of snow on Central Virginia.
As crews work to restore power, they are facing road closures and downed trees. Scottsville Road in Albemarle County was closed from Carters Mountain to Red Hill in both directions because of downed power lines. In Louisa County, U.S. 522, also called Cross County Road, was closed near Route 657 because of a tractor-trailer crash involving downed power lines.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper office said on social media that there were thousands of downed trees down in the Charlottesville area, many of which were tangled with utility lines.
With below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, emergency management officials urged motorists to stay off the roads this morning until the ice melts.
Dominion Energy officials said online that the winter storm was one of the top five worst winter storms in the company’s history with 390,000 customers losing power at some point.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said Monday evening that it took a direct hit from the winter storm, which caused more than 600 individual instances of damage and knocked out the power for more than 90,000 people, according to a news release. They expect outages to persist through the end of the work week and encouraged people to see shelter or make alternative arrangements.
Electrical crews from Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Georgia and Florida will travel to the area to help REC make repairs and restore power.
In Fluvanna County, where 53% of energy customers were without power, an emergency warming station has been opened at Fluvanna County High School. The school should open by 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open as needed, according to a news release from Fluvanna County officials.
Station guests are encouraged to bring their own cell phone chargers, snacks, medication, and bedding material if staying overnight. Transportation to the shelter will not be provided. The high school is at 918 Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Palmyra and masks are required. Enter the school using the side doors near the staff parking lot.