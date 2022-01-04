UPDATED: Thousands in Central Virginia remain without power Tuesday night

More crews from across the country and more than 800 mutual aid contractors will be joining Dominion to assist with restoration efforts and, in total, Dominion said it has restored power to restored service to 72% of the 400,000 customers affected.

"We know that you are tired and cold, and it is extremely difficult to be without power during this time," the post reads.

Outages can be reported and checked here >> dominionenergy.com/outages

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, also provided updates for constituents, detailing the situation in a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon.

"Crew are focused today on mainline circuits — the grid's major arteries," Hudson wrote. "They aim to have that work completed by 9 pm tonight. Most of the work in Charlottesville-Albemarle will be done tomorrow (Wednesday)."

According to Hudson, if residents don't see an estimated time of return (ETR) posted yet, they should plan for the strong chance that their ETR won't be posted until Wednesday morning and power may not be restored until Wednesday or Thursday.