UPDATED: Region deals with downed trees, prepares for ice in storm's wake

“The danger tonight is that the snow that is now melting will freeze on the roads tonight as temperatures drop. Black ice might form, which is invisible,” said Len Stevens, of VDOT. “Anyone taking to the roads tonight should be mindful of that, watch their speeds closely and prepare to encounter slick spots on road surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, which cool more quickly.”

Driving has been a challenge through most of the day. For several hours Monday morning, the northbound lanes of U.S. 29 in Lovingston were impassable after more than a dozen tractor-trailers got stuck in the snow or involved in minor crashes.

Virginia State police worked with area wrecker services, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT to move the vehicles as quickly as possible. The last of the vehicles were removed by 12:45 p.m..

For those staying off the roads, staying warm has been a challenge. Dominion Energy reports more than 12,000 Charlottesville customers without power as of 3:30 p.m. and nearly 31,000 in Albemarle County.

An estimated 45,000 customers are powerless throughout Central Virginia with another estimated 4,500 in Greene, Madison and Orange counties with service through Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.