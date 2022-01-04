UPDATED: More warming stations opened as thousands remain powerless

Hollins said repair crews will be investigation outages along west U.S. 33 in Louisa County; Baker’s Store and Route 601 in Orange County; and Holly Hill and Tom’s Road in Greene County.

“We recognize this outage is having a significant impact on so many of our members,” Hollins said. “Our crews, contractors and other employees are thinking of our member-owners as we all work together to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties.

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m.

With power out and temperatures down, Fluvanna County officials are opening an emergency warming station for the cold and powerless at the Fluvanna County High School.

The site is expected to be up, running and warming by 12:30 p.m. and will remain open as long as power is out and temperatures are low.

Face masks will be required while in the warming station due to COVID-19 concerns. Access to the center at the high school is via the side doors near the staff parking lot.