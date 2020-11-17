 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: UVa police locate missing senior with cognitive impairment
0 comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: UVa police locate missing senior with cognitive impairment

{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley Missing Senior

Tommy Lee Bradley, 71, was last seen Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:30 PM leaving the University of Virginia Medical Center. If seen call 911 or the UVa Police with any information regarding his whereabouts at (434) 924-7166. 

 SUBMITTED IMAGE

UPDATE: The senior alert was canceled by the Virginia State Police after Bradley was safely located by the University of Virginia Police Department.

***

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a senior citizen who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Tommy Lee Bradley, 71, was last seen when he walked out of the University of Virginia Medical Center at 1215 Lee Street at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the state police. The direction he was heading is not known.

He is described as white man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing neon green t-shirt, blue jeans, gray/white sneakers and a black hoodie bearing “S&P Logging.”

Because his disappearance poses a threat to his safety, people who may have seen Bradley are urged to contact the UVa Police Department at (434) 924-7166.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Nervous optimism as Albemarle schools begin in-person classes
Education

Nervous optimism as Albemarle schools begin in-person classes

Throughout the school division, more than a thousand elementary students walked in schools Wednesday morning. Their first stop was to get their temperature checked, one of several new routines students experienced as the county school division began twice a week in-person classes for preschoolers through third-graders. Most students are learning virtually during Stage Three.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert