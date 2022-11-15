UPDATE: GoFundMe fundraisers started for University of Virginia shooting victims

Several fundraisers for the victims of Sunday night's shooting at the University of Virginia have been verified by the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

Football players Davis Jr., Chandler and Perry were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Two other students were injured, among them Mike Hollins. Hollins was in critical condition Monday morning and went in for a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to tweets from his mother. The second student has not yet been identified.

Madeline Perdue, a spokesperson for the online crowdfunding platform, confirmed that both fundraisers had been verified to ensure donations would go to each victim's families.

Heather Mitchell, who identified herself as a friend of the family, started Davis Jr.'s fundraiser.

“He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one-of-a-kind kid,” Mitchell wrote of Davis.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Davis's fundraiser has received more than $76,000 from about 1,400 people.

“On behalf of the McFadden family, sending prayers and condolences,” a commenter using the name Sadena McFadden wrote on Davis Jr.'s fundraiser.

“Praying for [your] family Fallom. May Jesus continue to hold you closely,” wrote DeDe Ethridge on Davis Jr.'s GoFundMe page.

Chandler's fundraiser has raised $1,750 of its $30,000 goal as of 12 p.m. Tuesday. It has received donations from 52 people.

"My deepest condolences at this most difficult time. My son Henry Duke is Devin’s teammate and friend. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers," a user named Rebecca Dockum wrote.

"Thinking of your family. We send our condolences from the UT Knoxville community," Stacey Cermak wrote.

This story will continue to be updated as more fundraisers for victims and their families are verified.

This story was updated at 12:39 p.m. on Nov. 15. The original story was published at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022.