Unitarian congregation votes to drop Jefferson name

Thomas Jefferson is no longer its name.
More than 95% of the membership of the Unitarian Universalist church formerly known as Thomas Jefferson Memorial voted on Sunday to drop the man from Monticello’s moniker. The third U.S. president’s troublesome history as a slave owner and his treatment of American Indians and indigenous people were among the reasons.
“We voted to change the name of the [Unitarian Universalist] Congregation, removing Thomas Jefferson from the name,” Interim Pastor Rev. Linda Olson Peebles said. “The new name will be decided following many more conversations and another vote. The vote was overwhelmingly 95.5% positive.”
For nearly 80 years, Jefferson’s name has been on the local church, founded in 1943, because he championed liberty, equality and freedom for all religions when those ideas were radical.
In the last decade, the traditional Jefferson legacy has run up against his status as a rich plantation owner using enslaved people to build his home, work his fields, earn his money and his fathering children with an enslaved woman.
The local church’s board of trustees created a name change task force earlier this summer to look into the issue, writing that “Jefferson enslaved over 600 people in his lifetime, depriving them of the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness that he declared a universal truth.”
In April 2011, the Thomas Jefferson District of the Unitarian Universalist Association officially dropped the Jefferson name and opted for the geographic descriptor of Southeast District.
According to the church’s history, the founders began meeting as the Jefferson Unitarian Society in 1943. Between 1954 and 1961 the name was changed to Thomas Jefferson Memorial Unitarian Church. Between 1980 and 1982, the church name was changed to Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church - Unitarian Universalist.
The local Unitarian congregation is active in local civil rights, gender rights, gay and lesbian rights and other movements. The congregation also operates a food bank and has been active in housing and feeding the homeless.
For the local congregation, its efforts on behalf of equal and civil rights makes Jefferson’s name problematic. Peebles said the congregation’s progressive political and religious values may conflict with how Jefferson is seen by others and may have negative connotations for the congregation.
In a Sept. 10 letter to the congregation from the church’s name change task force, members said they were not attacking Jefferson by changing its name but looking at how his legacy affects others.
“We aren't doing it to vilify Jefferson. We are simply doing it to be welcoming, inclusive and as a necessary but not sufficient step towards ceasing racial harm that we have knowingly or unknowingly been causing to many, many Black and brown people in our area and many Black and brown [Unitarian Universalists] in our denomination,” the letter states.
The congregation will begin a search for a new name. According to church documents, the task force will seek input from the congregation and collect suggestions. The church board will set the timing and structure for discussion and voting on a new name. The final name must be approved by a majority of the congregation.
