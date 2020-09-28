Unitarian congregation votes to drop Jefferson name

In April 2011, the Thomas Jefferson District of the Unitarian Universalist Association officially dropped the Jefferson name and opted for the geographic descriptor of Southeast District.

According to the church’s history, the founders began meeting as the Jefferson Unitarian Society in 1943. Between 1954 and 1961 the name was changed to Thomas Jefferson Memorial Unitarian Church. Between 1980 and 1982, the church name was changed to Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church - Unitarian Universalist.

The local Unitarian congregation is active in local civil rights, gender rights, gay and lesbian rights and other movements. The congregation also operates a food bank and has been active in housing and feeding the homeless.

For the local congregation, its efforts on behalf of equal and civil rights makes Jefferson’s name problematic. Peebles said the congregation’s progressive political and religious values may conflict with how Jefferson is seen by others and may have negative connotations for the congregation.

In a Sept. 10 letter to the congregation from the church’s name change task force, members said they were not attacking Jefferson by changing its name but looking at how his legacy affects others.